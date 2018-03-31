Delhi: MBA graduate, two others held for duping people

The case came to light on March 22 when the complainant registered a case with Madhu Vihar police station. (Representational photo) The case came to light on March 22 when the complainant registered a case with Madhu Vihar police station. (Representational photo)

An MBA graduate and his two associates have been arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly duping job seekers. Police said the accused would contact job seekers posting their resumes on OLX and later withdraw their money through RTGS/NEFT transactions using forged letterheads.

Police identified the accused as Virender Sahu, the MBA graduate who has worked with a private bank as an operations manager till 2015, and his two associates as Vinay Kumar and Arun Kumar. Police claimed to have ascertained the bank accounts used by the accused to transfer the money.

During questioning, Virender told police that he had tried to sell a fridge on OLX and after discovering the resume features, planned to dupe people. “All three accused have criminal cases related to frauds committed with banks in Haryana and Ghaziabad,” said a police officer.

The case came to light on March 22 when the complainant registered a case with Madhu Vihar police station. “The complainant had alleged that Rs 7.5 lakh and later Rs 8 lakh was withdrawn from his SBI account in Patparganj, using forged letterheads of private firms. The accused had put in a request for transfer of money and also placed a request for a new chequebook,” the officer said.

