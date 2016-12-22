Delhi: MBA graduate held for smuggling drugs in a turban

A 26-year-old woman, an MBA graduate, has been arrested for trying to smuggle 4.5 kg of opium to Canada by concealing it in turbans and file folders. Officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) traced the woman with the help of CCTV footage recovered from courier companies, which she was using to send the drugs.

The woman, who completed her MBA three years ago from a reputed college, lived in a posh south Delhi colony and wanted to make a quick buck, investigators said. She told interrogators that she has already sent four such consignments to Canada, and received a lot of money in return.

Zonal Director (NCB) Madho Singh told The Indian Express that the accused sent the last two consignments within a two-month span. “We seized 4.5 kg of opium from a turban and a folder recovered from two separate courier companies. We used CCTV footage to identify the woman, and then traced where she lived. We recovered material used to pack the drugs from her rented accommodation, where she stayed alone. Raids are also being conducted to nab her associates,” said Singh.

Sources said the woman told interrogators that she led a luxurious life. She came to Delhi from Bengal a few years ago and enrolled in an MBA course. She came in contact with drug suppliers, who promised her good money, said a source, adding that she was part of the operations for two years and also made money through hawala transactions.

Singh said the money she received on every consignment is yet to be calculated. “NCB officials got a tip-off that some drug consignments had been sent to Canada through courier companies. The teams laid a trap and seized the opium concealed in the packets. The sender’s addresses were forged,” said Singh.

The NCB team recovered CCTV footage from the courier companies and identified the woman and her associates. “She and one of her associates, who lives in south India, would collect opium from their sources and send it to Canada using a forged residential ID,” said the source.