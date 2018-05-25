Delhi may face blackout due to coal shortage: Satyendar Jain

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo) Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo)

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) may face a blackout as power plants in the region do not have reserve coal for “more than one day”, Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday.

He slammed Union Coal Minister Piyush Goyal for the shortage. Addressing the media here, Jain said he had written to Goyal on May 17 but he had not responded. “There is no coal in power plants in the NCR. Dadri I, II, Badarpur, Jajjar, none of them has stock (coal) for more than one day,” Jain said. “This is a man-made disaster in making.

“We always had extra power but today there is no extra power. If any problem arises, there will be a blackout,” Jain said.

The Minister said the power plants used to have a reserve coal stock for 14 days.

