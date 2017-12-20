Delhi: Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh resumes operations, suspension of licence stayed

Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, resumes operations. (Amit Mehra/Express Archive) Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, resumes operations. (Amit Mehra/Express Archive)

After being shut down for ten days, Max Super Speciality in Shalimar Bagh – has resumed its services on Wednesday. The hospital, whose licence was cancelled by Directorate of health services, has received temporary relief from the court of financial commissioner, officials confirmed.

Max hospital, who had earlier erroneously declared a new born as dead – was found to be prima facile guilty of gross medical negligence. It’s licence on December 8 was then cancelled by DGHS under relevant sections of Delhi Nursing Home Registration Act. The hospital had moved the court of financial commissioner, the appellate authority,challenging DGHS order.

“On December 19, a stay order has been issued by the court of financial commissioner. The stay order is appicable till next date of hearing,” an official said. Sources said the court of financial commissioner is the app authority that looks into 22 statutory Acts passed by Delhi government, including Delhi Nursing Home Registration Act.

“Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh has resumed its operations from today, following a stay order issued by the appropriate Appellate authority to whom an appeal was made. We are fully focussed on providing quality care to all our patients and honouring our commitment of ensuring free treatment to the economically weaker sections of the society.” Max Hospital Authorities said.

