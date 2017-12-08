Max hospital licence cancelled: Here’s what happens to patients now

A three-member expert panel, in its preliminary report, had earlier found the hospital guilty of not having followed “prescribed medical norms” in dealing with newborn infants. A three-member expert panel, in its preliminary report, had earlier found the hospital guilty of not having followed “prescribed medical norms” in dealing with newborn infants.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led government on Friday announced that it has decided to revoke the licence of Max hospital, Shalimar Bagh with immediate effect for alleged medical negligence including the twins case in which one of the infants was found alive after being erroneously declared dead by doctors.

“The Delhi government has decided to cancel the licence of Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh. Hospital has been found guilty. For action against the doctors the Delhi Medical Council are competent to take action,” Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said.

A three-member expert panel, in its preliminary report, had earlier found the hospital guilty of not having followed “prescribed medical norms” in dealing with newborn infants. Responding to the development, Max Healthcare said the decision to cancel the licence was “harsh” and “unfair” and that it will limit patients ability to access treatment.

Here’s how the licence cancellation is going to impact the functioning of the hospital:

* The treatment of existing patients will continue and an option will be given to them to move to another hospital, said Health Minister Satyendra Jain.

* The hospital cannot admit a new patient with immediate effect, Jain added.

Describing the hospital as a habitual offender, Jain said three notices were served earlier to it and that it has been found gulity in those case too. “Three notices had been issued to the hospital over lapses involving the EWS (extremely weaker section) quota patients and dengue fever beds. The action taken is in continuation of effect of previous notices,” he said.

In its order, Directorate General of Health Services said, “indoor patients admitted prior to the issue of this cancellation order shall be given a choice by the keeper of he hospital to continue their indoor treatment in your (Max) hospital or to be transferred/shifted to another hospital of their choice.”

The Max Hospital came under intense scrutiny after one of the premature twins was wrongly declared dead last week by doctors. Both the babies were handed over to the family allegedly in a polythene bag. But to their horror, the family found that the baby was still alive when they were on way to do their final rites.

The 22 week premature baby, who was kept on ventilator for five days, died during treatment at a nursing home in Pitampura on Wednesday.

