Delhi Max Hospital case: Police say will wait for Delhi Medical Council input

Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh. (Amit Mehra/Express Archive)

The Delhi Police will proceed with its probe into the case of a newborn being erroneously declared dead by Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, only after it receives a reply from the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) on whether there was medical negligence in the matter.

The DMC has received replies from nine doctors and two nurses from the hospital, who were issued notices last month for alleged medical negligence in connection with the case.

The hospital had come under the scanner on December 1 after it handed twins — one of them stillborn — to the parents in polythene packets, declaring that both were dead. On the way to the crematorium, though, the family found that one was alive. The child was rushed to a nursing home, where he later died.

A senior DMC official said they have received replies from the doctors and nurses, and that these will be put up before its executive committee. The committee will form an expert panel, comprising paediatricians and gynaecologists, which will prepare a report in the matter, the officer said. The process could take up to a fortnight.

A police officer said that they will proceed with the investigation only after they receive a report in the matter from the DMC. The DMC had sent the notices on December 20, and had sought a response within 15 days.

Following the incident, the hospital’s licence was cancelled by DGHS under relevant sections of the Delhi Nursing Home Registration Act. The hospital had moved the court of the financial commissioner, the appellate authority, challenging the DGHS order, and had later resumed operations.

