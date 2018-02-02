Delhi markets shutdown LIVE Updates: Traders’ body calls for two-day bandh against sealing drive

The Confederation of All India Traders has called for a bandh on February 2 and 3. (Express photo) The Confederation of All India Traders has called for a bandh on February 2 and 3. (Express photo)

You may have to shelve all your shopping plans this weekend. Most major markets of Delhi, including Connaught Place and Khan Market, have decided to remain closed this Friday and Saturday (February 2 and 3) to protest against the ongoing sealing drive by municipal corporations. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which claims the support of 2,000 traders associations in the city, has called for a bandh on both days.

The traders’ body is carrying out its protest despite Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puri’s claims that the Delhi Master Plan would be amended to take care of their concerns.

A meeting between BJP Delhi leaders, commissioners of the three municipal corporations and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the controversial sealing drive underway in Delhi markets ended in chaos on Tuesday.

9.00 am: Apart from CP and Khan Market, markets in Chandni Chowk, Karol Bagh, Kamla Nagar, Khan Market, South Extension, Greater Kailash, Lajpat Nagar, Defence Colony, Green Park, Rajouri Garden and Tilak Nagar are likely to remain closed on Friday.

