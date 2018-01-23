Delhi: Markets shut today as AAP protests against sealing drive

The Chamber of Trade and Industries, along with AAP’s trade wing, will stage a ‘Delhi Vyapar Bandh’ on Tuesday to protest against the ongoing sealing drive which has led to hundreds of shops being sealed in the national capital. “Traders are being harassed by the civic bodies since the past month through sealing of shops. Traders’ Association has decided to hold a Delhi Vyapar Bandh on January 23,” said Brajesh Gupta, President of the Chamber of Trade and Industries. Gupta further “requested” the BJP to stop the sealing drive and the “illegal collection in the name of procurement charges”.

He alleged that no notice was given to traders before the sealing drive was conducted. All major markets, including Chandni Chowk, South Extension – I and II, Hauz Khas, Lajpat Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Yusuf Sarai, Greater Kailash, and Defence Colony will remain shut. Member of South Extension I traders’ association, Anil Agarwal, confirmed that no shop will be open at the market on Tuesday.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), meanwhile, continued with the sealing drive on Monday, and sealed upper floors and basements of 38 commercial establishments at Hauz Khas Market. The major units sealed include three public sector banks — SBI, UCO, Bank of Baroda — and some consultancy offices and gyms. A senior SDMC official said the sealing drive was conducted on the instructions of a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee, and the sealed units were found to be violating the provisions of Master Plan, and were “unauthorised constructions”.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App