Delhi: Man’s body found in power loom, family alleges murder

While the family of Ravindra Kumar alleged he was murdered by the factory owner, police maintained that they were waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death.

By: Express News Service | Ghaziabad | Published: February 10, 2018 2:20 am
The body of a 35-year-old man was found inside a power loom factory in Ghaziabad’s Murad Nagar, five days after he started working there, police said. While the family of Ravindra Kumar alleged he was murdered by the factory owner, police maintained that they were waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death.

Kumar’s brother Raju alleged, “He had asked for money but the owner beat him up. He had a severe head injury and must have succumbed to the wounds.”

“An FIR under IPC Section 302 (murder) was lodged on Thursday and the factory owner is being questioned. We are waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death and sequence of events,” said Ghaziabad SSP H N Singh.

