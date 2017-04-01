Delhi: Man’s body chopped, dumped at two spots

Chopped body parts of a man were found dumped at two separate places in north Delhi’s Timarpur area Friday morning, police said. According to police, the body parts — head, hands and legs — were found wrapped in a bed-sheet in Gopalpur village around 6.30 am Friday by an auto driver. Later, around 1.30 pm, the chopped torso was found wrapped in a sack near Sanjay Akhada in Majnu Ka Tila, the officer added. The man, who is yet to be identified, may have been killed a couple of days ago, police said. “An auto driver informed us around 7 am that he found body parts wrapped in a polythene bag and in a bedsheet. A forensic team was deputed to collect evidence,” a senior police officer said.

A police team started carrying out a search of the area. “The body parts had started decomposing, which means that he was killed a couple of days ago. There were clothes on the body and while the face hadn’t been smashed, the back of the head bore several injuries,” the officer added. It is suspected that the man was murdered somewhere else and the body parts were dumped so his identity would not be established. Police suspect blood was drained from the body and then dumped.

