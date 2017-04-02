Delhi: Man whose chopped body parts were found, identified

The man whose chopped body parts were found strewn in two places in north Delhi has been identified, the police said today. His family members have been informed but no arrests have been made so far, it said. According to police, the victim was identified as Nitin alias Sumit (25). He used to stay with his family in Sant Nagar area and worked with a private company.

Nitin was missing since the evening of March 30 but no police complaint was lodged by his family, a police officer said. The incident came to light yesterday when an auto driver passing through the Gopalpur red light spotted some limbs and the head.

The police team found the abdomen and other parts near Wazirabad flyover and Majnu ka Tilla.

“After establishing the victim’s identity, the police informed his family members who identified him after seeing his right hand tattoo. Now police has some vital clues,” the officer said.

