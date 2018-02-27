Delhi: Man who filled his e-wallet by duping people arrested

The accused, Gaurav Sharma The accused, Gaurav Sharma

A 24-year-old man has been arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly extracting bank account details of several people and transferring their money into his e-wallet.

According to police, the accused, Gaurav Sharma, was arrested from Sadarpur Colony in Noida. Police used digital profiling to zero in on his IP address. When confronted, Gaurav tried to mislead police by posing as a third-year medical student at Safdarjung Hospital.

“The accused was trying to pin the blame on his younger brother. He was planning to pose as a medical student and claim ignorance of the entire fraud. He kept telling us that he was busy with his studies and his younger brother might be involved,” said DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal.

The accused has cheated several people to the tune of Rs 75 lakh, police said. Fifty-five SIM cards, five mobile phones, several credit/debit cards and cheque books were recovered from him. The fraud came to light when a woman approached police in January, claiming there were two unauthorised transactions from her account, and that the money was transferred to an unknown digital wallet. The Cyber Cell unit of southeast district then tried to ascertain the transactions through digital profiling.

“The woman claimed that she had got a call from someone posing as a representative of ICICI Bank. Later she found that Rs 9,577 had been transferred from her account,” Biswal said.

The accused used to pose as a bank executive, and managed to get details of the victims through fraudulent means, the DCP said. “He used data records to access details of people and called them, posing as a bank executive. Then, by making false claims, he lured the victims and made them transfer money to an e-wallet. The accused had been duping people in this manner for the past one year,” Biswal said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App