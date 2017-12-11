Delhi: Man ‘thrown off building by neighbours’, dies

A 32-year-old man died after he was allegedly beaten up by his neighbours and thrown off the third floor of a building in southeast Delhi’s Sunlight Colony, on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday. Police said the accused have been arrested.

According to police, the victim, Bijai Rai from Assam, and the two men got into an argument over opening the common entrance of the house. Police denied any racial angle behind the incident.

“At about 12.40 am, police received a PCR call that a man had fallen from the balcony of his house. A team went to the spot and took the man to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” a police officer said.

Police said Rai got into an argument with a neighbour, Deepak, who lived on the ground floor, and his friend Sujeet, inside his house. “We found blood stains inside Rai’s house, confirming that a scuffle had taken place. We have registered a case of murder,” DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal told The Indian Express.

“Deepak and Sujeet fled the spot after the incident. A team was constituted to trace the duo. We finally picked them up from separate areas of Delhi,” a police officer said.

Police sources said Rai was working at a call centre and lived with his sister and a friend.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App