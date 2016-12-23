Delhi: Man stabbed multiple times, shot twice outside home in Mehrauli, cops suspect personal enmity

The spot in Mehrauli where Brij Bhushan was shot dead by four men on Tuesday. Amit Mehra The spot in Mehrauli where Brij Bhushan was shot dead by four men on Tuesday. Amit Mehra

A 43-YEAR-OLD man who used to work as an assistant manager at a liquor store run by the Delhi Tourism department, was stabbed multiple times before being shot dead near his house at Rajpur Extension in Mehrauli late Tuesday night.

Police have recovered CCTV footage of the entire incident. The footage shows four attackers waiting for 20 minutes for the victim’s car to arrive. Once it does, the car’s way is blocked by another car. The accused then break open his window.

When the victim, identified as Brij Bhushan, tries to resist, one of the assailants opens fire and shoots him in the abdomen from inside a Hyundai Santro. The assailants continue hitting him, using the car door to crush his leg, before fleeing the spot.

“We realised they were waiting for someone but couldn’t gauge their intentions. Such a gruesome crime has happened in our locality for the first time. I wish I could have done something to save him. But the assailants fled even before I could react properly, I was on the third floor. Before Bhushan came home in his WagonR, the accused had stopped another WagonR, thinking it was him. But they let the other car pass the moment they realised Bhushan was not inside,” said a local, who witnessed the incident from his balcony.

Another witness, a woman, who saw the victim being killed from the first floor of a nearby building, said, “I first heard a loud noise. When I ran outside to see what had happened, I saw two of the assailants pulling the victim out of the car. I called my husband. By the time he ran downstairs to help, the assailants had fled. My husband then made a PCR call.”

A 55-year-old witness, who has been living in the area for over 25 years, said, “I was at home and initially I thought it was just a street fight. But I faintly heard someone calling out my name. I rushed to the spot only to find Bhushan lying in a pool of blood. I immediately called police and informed his family.” “We rushed him to a private hospital nearby, where he breathed his last during treatment,” he added.

The Delhi Police, which have started investigating the case, suspect “personal enmity” to be the reason behind the murder. They also suspect that “supari killers” were hired for the task.

Chinmoy Biswal, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (south), told The Indian Express that they have specific leads and teams have been formed to nab the culprits. “It seems to be a case of personal enmity,” said Biswal. He, however, ruled out robbery as a motive.

The police have also started questioning Bhushan’s colleagues at the liquor store in south Delhi’s Yusuf Sarai.