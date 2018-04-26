Delhi: Man, son arrested for beating stray dog to death

The duo have been booked under relevant sections of IPC and The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 The duo have been booked under relevant sections of IPC and The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960

A father-son duo were arrested from Gandhi Nagar after a purported video of the two men killing a stray dog emerged, police said. The accused, Satpal Chaudhary and his son Tarun alias Sonu, were arrested after an animal rights activist filed a complaint with police.

Confirming the incident, DCP (Shahdara) Nupur Prasad said the two accused have been charged under IPC sections 428, 429 and 34, and Section 11 of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. “The accused claimed that the dog was mad and had bitten them in the past as well,” Prasad said.

However, police said no complaints had been filed by the accused regarding the dog bites. The incident took place on the night of April 23, when the two-year-old dog was held down by Satpal, while his son beat it with a wooden plank, police said.

