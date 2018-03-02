Delhi man slits wife’s throat, surrenders before cops

Police collected blood samples and seized the weapon used in the crime. Police collected blood samples and seized the weapon used in the crime.

A woman was found murdered at home allegedly by her husband in southwest Delhi’s Bindapur Thursday, police said. Police said the man, identified as Umesh, strangled and slit the throat of his wife, Meenakshi, before surrendering.

“The accused came to the police station and told us that he killed his wife and was surrendering. The accused is being questioned in connection with the case,” a police officer said.

Meenakshi’s family said Umesh, runs a local generator shop in Bindapur. They claimed that he married Meenakshi after he divorced his first wife. “Both families were opposed to the marriage. We always had doubts about his character,” said Mahesh, Meenakshi’s brother. “Police reached my house around 5 pm and told me about the murder. We haven’t seen her body yet,” Mahesh said.

Police collected blood samples and seized the weapon used in the crime. Her body has been shifted to DDU hospital mortuary and the postmortem will be conducted on Friday, police said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya