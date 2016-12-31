Delhi: Man shot dead by bike-borne miscreants

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A 29-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne men in east Delhi’s Kaanti Nagar area, police said on Satruday. Abhay Kumar, the owner of a TV and computer repairing centre at Krishna Nagar, was on his way home last night after shutting the shop when the bike-borne men approached him, they added. Following an argument, one of them whipped out a pistol and shot at him, police said. Three bullets hit Kumar, two in the chest and one in the abdomen. He was rushed to Doctor Hedgewar Aarogya Sansthan hospital, but was referred to Guru Teg Bahadur hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, they added.

A probe will look into all the possibilities behind the murder, police said, adding that as money and other valuables were not taken by the miscreants, robbery could not be the motive. It is suspected that the murder was a result of a personal rivalry, police said. The deceased is survived by wife, an eight-year-old son and an 11-year-old daughter. Police were scanning CCTV footage obtained from the area to identify the accused. The family members of the deceased were being questioned to determine if he had any enmity with anyone.