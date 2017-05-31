Delhi man sentenced to 10 years jail for possessing hashish

A Thane court sentenced a man to 10-years rigorous imprisonment under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for possessing hashish. District judge Hemant Patwardhan last week sentenced Amit Brijmohan (33), a resident of Nand Nagri in New Delhi, to 10-years in jail and also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh in the 2011 case.

According to the prosecution, three persons, including Amit, were arrested from Kashimira bus stand in Bhayander here for possessing 18 kg hashish on February 5, 2011.

They had brought the contraband here for selling it.

The two other accused in the case — Mohammed Hameed and Mohammed Iqbal Abdul — are absconding.

The judge observed that the evidence brought before court is consistent, reliable and is sufficient to prove the guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubt.

“I therefore, do not hesitate to record my findings against point in affirmative,” he said.

The judge also accepted the plea submitted by Amit, requesting that he be transferred to a Delhi jail since his family lives there and can meet him.

The court said, “Jailer is directed to consider transfer of the accused to Central Jail at Delhi, if rules in respect thereof permit.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App