Delhi: Man on scooter injured after hitting car door, woman booked

A 30-year-old woman has been booked for allegedly injuring a 59-year-old man by opening a car door just as he was passing by on his scooter, which led him to crash into it.

According to police, the incident took place on January 12 at Connaught Place. “The man, Ram Nijhawan, was heading towards B-Block. As he neared PVR Plaza, the woman opened the car door and he crashed into it. He sustained an injury to his right foot,” a police officer said. Nijhawan then called his son, Ashish, who reached the spot. “We took him to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

The woman kept pressuring us not to conduct a medical examination… She tried to mislead us by claiming she was sitting in a private cab. She left the hospital when we approached police,” he alleged.

“A case was registered under IPC Section 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others) at Connaught Place police station. The matter is being probed and no arrest has been made,” the officer said.

