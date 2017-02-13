Delhi: Man kills self; wife, daughter found strangled

A 40-year-old driver committed suicide after allegedly strangling his wife and daughter in Rohini district’s Begumpur area. Police have recovered a suicide note allegedly written by the man, in which he wrote that he did not blame anyone for the extreme step.

“We received a call at about 9 am. When our team reached the spot, local residents were standing outside the house which was bolted from inside. Our team broke the lock and entered the house,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) MN Tiwari.

“The man, who was later identified as Rajesh Gupta, was found hanging from a ceiling fan, while his wife and daughter were found on the bed. There were strangulation marks on their necks,” Tiwari added.

In the apparent suicide note recovered from the spot, Rajesh requested police not to harass anyone for their extreme step, police said.

Rajesh, a native of Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh, used to drive a cab and lived with his wife and daughter in a rented accommodation. After preliminary probe, police have ruled out the involvement of outsiders. However, they are trying to ascertain the exact reason behind the deaths, police said.