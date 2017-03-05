Delhi: Man kills his father in fight over water for his drink

A 75-year-old man was beaten to death by his 38-year-old son in front of their family and neighbours in southwest Delhi’s Bindapur on Friday. The trigger, police said, was the victim’s refusal to give water to the accused so he could mix it with alcohol. The accused was also angry because his father had not filled up the water tank, which led to water shortage at home, police said.

Watch What Else is Making News



DCP (southwest) Surender Kumar said they have arrested the accused, Chetan. Police said he drives an e-rickshaw, while the victim, Rajkumar, was a retired MTNL lineman.

Police said both men lived in the same locality. Chetan’s 15-year-old daughter Tanya, who witnessed the entire incident, told police that her father wanted to consume alcohol. He asked his daughter to get some water, but since there is a water shortage in their locality, she refused, police said.

Chetan then headed to his father’s home and asked for some water to mix with his alcohol, police said. When Rajkumar refused, Chetan started beating him, police said. Tanya told police that her father was also angry because Rajkumar had not filled up the water tank at his home.

Neighbours told police that on hearing the commotion, they came out of their homes and saw Chetan assaulting his father. He punched his father on the face and chest before smashing his head against a wall, a neighbour told police. By the time the neighbours could intervene, Rajkumar had collapsed. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Chetan was caught by people at the spot, who handed him over to police. Neighbours told police that the area has been witnessing severe water shortage, which has led to petty fights in the past as well.