Delhi: Man killed, woman injured in suspected honour killing case

In a suspected case of honour killing, a 30-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman he eloped with were stabbed by two men in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar Friday evening. While the man, Dinesh, succumbed to his injuries, the woman, who was severely injured, is undergoing treatment at Lal Bahadur Shahstri Hospital. The couple, police said, were distant relatives.

Police said they arrested the two accused, said to be relatives of the girl. The accused have allegedly told police that the murder was to avenge the humiliation faced by the woman’s family due to the elopement. Police said they will question the woman’s parents since they suspect their involvement as well.

Ravindra Yadav, JCP (Eastern Range), said the two accused have been identified as Rinku (25), the girl’s uncle, and Shankar (20), her brother. He also said police have recovered a knife — the murder weapon — from the spot. “Both the accused work at a local gym. During questioning, they claimed the girl had run away with some gold ornaments and cash. They claimed that Dinesh had asked her to do so. They also said that they tracked the couple and managed to find them at Mayur Vihar,” Yadav said.

Police said Dinesh used to live with his wife and three children in Seemapuri. The woman used to live with her family in east Delhi’s Patparganj. The two were cousins and fell in love, police said, adding that they wanted to get married.

Police said that when the woman’s family got to know of the plan, they rebuked her. Her family even arranged a match for her. The two, however, decided to elope. “On the day of the incident, the two accused spotted the couple inside a cab near Mayur Vihar Phase I and started following them,” said a senior police officer.

Dinesh had reportedly gotten out of the car to relieve himself when the two accused allegedly ambushed him and stabbed him multiple times. Seeing this, the woman got out of the car and cried for help. A home guard constable posted in the area heard her and rushed to her rescue. The constable also caught hold of the two accused.

