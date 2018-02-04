Delhi man held for wife’s ‘bed box murder’

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for killing his wife and hiding her body in a bed box in Tughlakabad Extension, police said. The accused, Suresh Singh, is a physiotherapist. Police said Singh had married two women, which led to frequent discord. DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said, “Singh was arrested from near his native home in Uttarakhand on February 2. He was allegedly planning to flee to Nepal”.

The body of Maria Massey was recovered from her rented home on January 29. Singh had been missing since.

During questioning, Singh told police that he met Massey through Facebook in 2012. In June 2015, while living-in with Massey in Dehradun, Singh went to his native village and married Lata. Massey learnt about the marriage and started pressuring Suresh to marry her. They got married at the Arya Samaj Mandir in Dehradun. But once Lata started pressuring him to leave Massey, he allegedly killed her.

