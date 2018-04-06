Delhi: Man held for sexual assault, murder of seven-year-old boy

According to police, the boy’s parents filed a missing persons complaint on Monday. The parents told police that their son was playing outside their home when he went missing. (Image used for representational purpose) According to police, the boy’s parents filed a missing persons complaint on Monday. The parents told police that their son was playing outside their home when he went missing. (Image used for representational purpose)

A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and murdering a seven-year-old boy in southeast Delhi’s Okhla Industrial Area. According to police, the boy’s parents filed a missing persons complaint on Monday. The parents told police that their son was playing outside their home when he went missing.

“A search was launched for the boy… and announcements were made from loudspeakers and temples in the locality. During investigation, it was found that the child was last seen with one Sandeep Singh alias Dangar (21),” DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.

Police said a team was formed and sent to Dangar’s house, but he was not there. Police then found that he was hiding at his brother-in-law’s house in Noida and arrested him on Thursday.

“During questioning, he broke down and confessed that he kidnapped the boy and murdered him the same day. Before killing him, he sexually assaulted him,” a police officer said.

On Sandeep’s instance, police recovered the boy’s body from a drain in Okhla Phase III. Police said a case of murder and under sections of the POCSO Act has been registered against the accused, who has been sent to jail.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App