Delhi: Man held for selling stolen bikes on OLX, Quikr

A 29-year-old man was arrested for selling stolen bikes on OLX, Quikr and Click India by preparing forged documents of the vehicles, police sources said. The accused, who used different names, had sold more than 50 stolen motorcycles in the last two years, police added. Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Surender Kumar said the accused, an MBBS dropout, was arrested from Uttam Nagar on Friday morning. He had taken a room on rent in Matiala and used it as a godown for stolen motorcycles.

Two fake driving licences and two fake registration certificates were recovered, along with 18 high-end motorcycles and scooties, said sources.

Police said he used to go to different places at odd hours to steal vehicles. He then replaced the original numberplates with fake ones. He created different accounts on the portals and after selling a product, each account was deactivated. He used one SIM for only one transaction, which he then disposed of. During interrogation, he told police that he went to Warsaw to pursue MBBS but dropped out. He hails from Raipur, sources said.