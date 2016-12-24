Delhi: Man held for opening fire on property dealer’s office

Representational Image Representational Image

A man has been arrested for allegedly opening fire on the office of a property dealer in east Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar area more than four months ago, police said on Saturday.

Dinesh Nayak, 27, was arrested near Police Colony, Sarai Rohilla, for opening fire on Santosh Tripathi’s office, they said adding the attack was contracted to him and his associate for Rs 5,000.

Tripathi had filed a complaint on August 6, alleging that two motorcycle-borne men had fired gun shots on his office in Gandhi Nagar area, but no one was injured in the incident, said Ravindra Yadav, joint commissioner of police (Crime). Efforts were on to nab the accused since then.

A specific information about the accused was received by Crime Branch on December 20 and a crime branch team – led by ACP Ishwar Singh and under DCP Bhisham Singh’s supervision -arrested Nayak, said the officer.

“During interrogation, Nayak told police that he along with co-accused Rahul had fired gun shots on the property dealer’s office. Nayak was driving the motorcycle while Rahul was riding pillion,” said the officer.

Rahul was contracted for Rs 5,000 for the attack a few months ago when he was lodged in jail, he said.