Delhi: Man ‘harasses’ woman in park, stabbed to death 20 minutes later

A 23-year-old was stabbed to death by five men at a park in central Delhi’s Patel Nagar, minutes after he allegedly passed lewd comments at a woman who was passing through the park with a male friend. According to police, the victim, Usman, and two of his friends were sitting inside Rock Garden when a man and a woman passed by. Police said the three allegedly passed obscene comments, which prompted the woman’s friend to threaten them verbally.

Police said the woman and her friend then left the park, as did Usman’s two friends. Soon after, a group of five men walked into the park, allegedly stabbed the victim, and left within a minute. A CCTV camera installed outside the park showed the five men entering and leaving the crime scene. Deputy Commissioner of Police (central district) M S Randhawa said , “We have registered an FIR under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 34 at Patel Nagar police station. We have started our probe and got some crucial leads, including CCTV footage.” Police said Usman, a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor, stayed in a rented house with his family.

“Two people, including a woman, were passing through the garden when Usman and his friends started passing lewd comments and harassing them. The man raised objections and asked them to stop, threatening them with dire consequences,” police said. Usman’s friends told investigators they left the park soon after, but told Usman to wait because they planned to return. “The CCTV footage shows that almost 20 minutes after Usman’s friends left the park, a group of five men arrived at the spot. An employee of a dairy shop also saw them,” police sources said.

According to police, the accused thrashed Usman before one of them took out a knife and stabbed him in the thigh. “The incident took place at 8 pm and was reported by a passerby who made a PCR call. A police team rushed Usman to a nearby hospital. Doctors said he died of excessive bleeding,” a senior officer said. Several police teams have been formed and have been going door-to-door in the locality as they suspect the involvement of the man who had an argument with Usman and his friends.