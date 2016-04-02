Delhi: Man gets life sentence for murder of woman he loved

A Delhi court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering a woman he was in love with, observing that he tainted the “idea of love” and chose his obsession over her happiness.

Additional Sessions Judge Kanwaljeet Arora, while sentencing Rohit to life imprisonment for the murder of 21-year-old Rajwinder Kaur said, “Every journey conceals another journey within its lines; the path not taken and the forgotten angle. Every individual when confronted with various situations of life, has two choices: one good or right and the other bad or wrong. He has to choose one journey. Rohit who claims himself to be in love… after coming to know about her engagement with someone else, had a choice. The same being to let her go and live happily in her life. He however, did not tread on this path and had chosen to commit the heinous offence, which he committed.” The court observed that had Rohit chosen the woman’s happiness over his obsession, she would have been alive and happy and he would not have been facing this situation.

“His journey as chosen by him of being the ‘victimizer’ would now carry within it the ‘journey of Rajwinder’ who had been the victim of his obsession. By this act, Rohit… tainted not just the ‘idea of love’ as a sacrificing emotion, but also ‘love’ as life giving and not life taking,” said the court.

The police had slapped charges of murder against Rohit in the case after the victim’s mother informed the police he stabbed her with a knife after coming to know her marriage had been fixed with another person.

According to the police, on the evening of August 20, 2011, when Rajwinder and her mother had gone on the roof of their Kingsway Camp house, Rohit came there and threatened Kaur that he would not spare her. He had then taken out a knife and stabber her. During the attack, Rohit had also injured the victim’s sister-in-law.

The court, convicting Rohit, said it was apparent from his conduct that he had made up his mind to eliminate Rajwinder, thinking her to be his possession and not an individual capable of having her own feelings. “To give effect to his intention, he purchased the weapon of offence, knife, with which he gave forceful blows to Kaur resulting in her death,” said the court. Rohit was also held guilty of hurting Rajwinder’s sister-in-law.

