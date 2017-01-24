Delhi: Man fined for dragging on case against mother

Imposing a cost of Rs 5.3 lakh on a man for keeping his 94-year-old mother “out of her own home” for 16 years by engaging her in litigation over possession of the house built by her, the Delhi HC said, “One of the causes of the docket explosion that courts are facing nowadays is on account of vexatious, frivolous and mischievous litigation being brought in by litigants who, for their vested interest, make every effort to perpetuate the lies at the costs of the opposite side.”

“It is high time such devious attempts are curbed,” the court said, directing the son to pay the amount within four weeks.