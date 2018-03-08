Delhi: Man falls on bonnet during scuffle, car drives off

Police said the incident took place on March 2 when the complainant, Amandeep Sahni, and his cousin Sartaj Singh, were heading towards Club Road. Police said the incident took place on March 2 when the complainant, Amandeep Sahni, and his cousin Sartaj Singh, were heading towards Club Road.

In an alleged incident of road rage at Punjabi Bagh, a businessman got into a scuffle with four occupants of a car, during which he fell on the bonnet. The occupants then drove with the man hanging on to the car for 300 metres, before he fell on the road. Police said the man escaped without serious injuries.

Confirming the incident, DCP (west) Vijay Kumar said, “An FIR under IPC sections 307 and 34 was registered at Punjabi Bagh police station after the complainant informed police about the incident. The accused have been identified and are absconding. They are residents of Lajpat Nagar. A search is on to nab them.”

“They were crossing a traffic signal when suddenly a Tata Eeco jumped the red light and halted in front of their car. When Sahni got out and asked the other car’s occupants — two men and two women — why they weren’t following rules, they started misbehaving with the duo,” a police officer said.

The officer added, “After a brief exchange of words, they started abusing Sahni and pushed Singh around. When Singh tried to make a PCR call, the occupants panicked and tried to flee.”

Police said, according to the complaint, when Sahni tried to stop them, they pressed the accelerator and Sahni fell on the bonnet of their car. But, instead of stopping, the man at the wheel kept driving. After driving about 300 metres, Sahni fell off and the driver sped away. An officer said, “Singh noted down the car number, which helped police track the accused. All of them are absconding.”

