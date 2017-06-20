Man allegedly commits suicide at Qutub Minar metro station

A man jumped in front of a train at Qutub Minar station. (Source: Renuka Puri/For representation only) A man jumped in front of a train at Qutub Minar station. (Source: Renuka Puri/For representation only)

A 25-year-old man, identified as Ravi, allegedly committed suicide by throwing himself in front of a train at Qutub Minar metro station on Monday.

Ravi took the extreme step by jumping in front of the train that was heading towards Jahangirpuri around 9 PM, the police said to PTI. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead, the police further said.

Police is still trying to inquire about why Ravi took such an extreme step.

More details are awaited.

