Delhi: Man dies after being robbed, pushed out of moving auto under Akshardham flyover

The victim's brother.

A 20-year-old man was crushed under a TSR auto and his brother was injured after the driver and his associates robbed them of their belongings and pushed them out of the vehicle. The incident took place in the early hours of Friday under Akshardham flyover in east Delhi. Police said the auto driver and his associates robbed the men at knife-point. The brothers were heading home to Faridabad.

DCP (east) Omvir Bishnoi said they have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Police said they have circulated pictures of some known criminals from the area, but no headway been made so far. The two brothers, Hafeez (20) and Nafees (18), had arrived in the capital from UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri. Their bus was supposed to arrive at Akshardham Metro station at 4 am, but it reached at 2.15 am. The two bargained with a TSR auto to drop them to Faridabad.

“We looked for a cheap option and that cost my brother his life. At first, they said they will take Rs 350, but later agreed to Rs 200,” said Nafees, sitting outside Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. He was there to collect his brother’s body.

“The driver did not look suspicious. He was asleep when we first approached him. When we started, one of his associates was in the vehicle, and another hopped in,” said Nafees.

“We were sandwiched between his associates. Under the flyover, one of them pulled out a knife and demanded that we give them everything we have. We did not resist and pleaded with them not to stab us,” Nafees said.

He said the driver still did not slow down, which irked his brother. “He tried to resist and a scuffle ensued. Hafeez tried to get the driver to apply brakes but he was pushed out of the vehicle. His head came under the wheels. Around 100 metres ahead, they pushed me out,” he said.

Nafees, who has six sisters and ailing parents, said the brothers left UP four years ago to earn money. Both of them worked at a steel plates manufacturing company in Faridabad and had gone home to appear for school exams.

