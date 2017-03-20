Delhi: Man decapitated in flyover accident

A 30-year-old man was found decapitated on Sarita Vihar flyover Friday afternoon after his bike was hit by a post office van from the rear. The impact of the collision was such that he was tossed in the air. His head got caught in the iron grills on the side of the flyover while his torso flew before falling flat on the road below, police said. The victim, Vishwajeet Singh, who used to work in private company, was on his way to Faridabad on his TVS motorcycle when the incident occurred.

An eyewitness, who is also a complainant in the case, said, “The body fell on the other side of the road while his head remained stuck to the grill.” Calling it one of the most horrific crime scenes that he has ever visited, a police officer, who did not wish to be named, said, “The body was lying about 20 feet below on the road and he head was stuck on the grill of the flyover. We collected both parts and took it to the hospital for legal proceedings.”

Sources said the post office van driver had not stopped but he was chased down by some passersby. The driver, identified as Lal Chand, was arrested from the spot, said police sources.

A case has been registered at Sarita Vihar Police station under Sections 279 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code. Singh’s body has been handed over to his family after a postmortem examination was conducted on Saturday. Singh, a native of Deoria of Uttar Pradesh, was living in Faridabad with his family, said police.

