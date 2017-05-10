Delhi: Man arrested for raping 21-month-old

Representational Image. Representational Image.

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 21-month-old girl in Shahdara’s Gandhi Nagar area. Police said the girl was admitted to hospital and her condition is stable.

The incident took place Sunday evening, when the girl was playing outside her residence. Hari Ram, a labourer at a factory, who lives in her neighbourhood with his family, took her to his home on the pretext of giving her sweets, said a police officer.

After the assault, he dropped her outside her home and fled, police said. The girl reached home, crying. When her mother took her to the washroom, she found her bleeding from her private parts. She rushed her to Chacha Nehru Hospital, from where she was referred to LNJP hospital. Doctors confirmed sexual assault after a medical examination and informed police.

Police said the girl underwent a surgery and is out of danger. Doctors have kept her under observation. The girl’s father, who owns a grocery shop, told police that his wife had presumed that she wanted to relieve herself, so she took her to the washroom and discovered what had happened.

Neighbours told her parents that they saw Hari Ram with the girl near his house. He has been booked under various sections, including of the POCSO Act, at Gandhi Nagar police station.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now