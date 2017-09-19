65-year-old ‘shooter’ held in firing over parking

A man, who claimed to be a professional shooter, allegedly opened fire at a 38-year-old man on Sunday evening, after the latter refused to move his car in south Delhi’s Saket area.

The man, who said he is Rahul Rai (65), president of the National Association for Gun Rights India, told police that he had won many laurels for the country. Police are verifying his claims. He has been arrested under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) and sections of the Arms Act. He has been produced before a local court and sent to judicial custody, police said.

According to police, Amit Balyan, a resident of Khanpur, who works with a Forex company, went to Khokha market in Saket with his friend, Jitender. They were having dosa in their Swift Dzire, when the accused, who was sitting inside a car behind theirs, started honking. “Rai, who had come from Nainital with his driver Khusvinder Singh, soon entered into an altercation,” said ACP (south), Chinmoy Biswal.

Balyan told police that he gave way, but the accused started abusing him and pointed a gun at him. He drove away, but was intercepted at the traffic signal near an SBI branch. This time, the accused opened fire, hitting Balyan on the hand after which he lost consciousness, police said. He was taken to Batra hospital and was referred to AIIMS.

