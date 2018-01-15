Delhi Lt Governor approves Kejriwal govt’s ‘doorstep delivery’ scheme

Lt Governor Anil Baijal (Express) Lt Governor Anil Baijal (Express)

The much contested proposal for the doorstep delivery of services has been cleared by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gave the ‘assurance’ to simultaneously strengthen existing online service providing systems.

The proposal, cleared in November by the cabinet, looked to create a system where 40 public services could be made available to citizens.

The LG, however, asked the government to reconsider the proposal, suggesting an “alternate model”, while raising concerns over safety, congestion due to traffic, breach of privacy and loss of documents, among others. Instead, the LG suggested switching to a “100% online” delivery of services and setting up internet kiosks across the city.

The government had argued that its systems were already online – but its records showed that only 8% of its citizens used the online system, while the rest still queued up at offices.

On Monday, the LG approved the Cabinet decision and in a statement Baijal said that this was done after Kejriwal “assured that the Government will simultaneously work to plug the gaps in the digital delivery of services from the ‘application’ to the ‘delivery’ stage” in the prevailing online system.

It also said that Kejriwal had agreed to take into account the LG’s suggestion of setting up internet kiosks and employing youth through it thus “enabling young entrepreneurs to come up with ‘internet kiosks’ with adequate safeguards” and providing them a “suitable financial model…to provide (a) soft loan, if needed, to the educated unemployed to set up these ‘kiosks’.”

The cabinet decision said that of the 40 – 15 services under the Revenue department including the issuance of caste, OBC, ST or domicile certificate and income tax certificate, 11 services under the transport department such as duplicate RC certificate, change of addresses in RC, transfer of ownership and services under social welfare, food and civil supplies, labour, Delhi Jal Board and women and child development will also be under this.

Of these 40 services, only 5 services – registration and renewal of registration of construction workers, pension to widows, financial assistant to poor widows and marriage licenses to solemnize marriages between Indian Christians are not online. An official added, “With the delivery of these schemes to doorsteps, it will become easier for these people, many of whom don’t have access to the internet. All one will have to do is make one phone call and the person will reach their with a printer,” said an official.

The official added, “Mobile Sayak (facilitators) will be hired through the agency that would set up call centres. Various certificates such as caste, new water connection, income, driving licence, ration card, domicile, marriage registration, duplicate RC and change of address in RC, will be covered under the scheme in the first phase.”

