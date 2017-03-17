Delhi: Lieutenant Colonel facing allegations of misappropriating funds commits suicide

A 46-year-old man serving as Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army allegedly hung himself outside his residence at Dwarka’s Salaria apartments in Delhi, news agency ANI reported on Friday. However, police did not recover any suicide note from his possession. Prima facie, the police said, they are treating the death as suicide. “No suicide note was recovered from his possession, but prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide,” TOI quoted Surender Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (south west) as saying.

Family members of the deceased officer, identified as Jagdish Prakash, claimed that he was forced to take the extreme step as he feared that he would be court martialed. Prakash was facing allegations of misappropriating funds while he was posted in Siliguri, and an internal probe has been initiated to look into the matter, The Times of India reported.

Prakash, who hails from Kerala, is survived by his wife and two children. His wife told the police that Prakash would wake up late in the night and step out for a stroll. “He would wake up at 3 am every night and roam around the house. Sometimes, he even stepped out of the house and went for a stroll, came back after some time and slept. On Friday, when he woke up at 3 am and stepped out of the house, I thought he would come back like he did every day, after which I slept,” his wife told the cops.

On Friday, she noticed that he was missing from his bed and tried calling him around 6.55 am. When the phone went unanswered, she stepped out of their flat and saw Prakash hanging from the railings of their apartment staircase.

