Delhi: Looking for homeless woman’s killers, police stumble upon another murder

While investigating the murder of a homeless woman near Shanti Van in central district last week, police stumbled upon another murder — of a woman who went missing under mysterious circumstances from Delhi Gate a few weeks ago. According to police, several teams from the central district went door to door to ascertain the first victim’s identity. “As per initial investigation, police found that she was a homeless woman who usually slept at the park. Officers then found that a woman, identified as Nandini, had been missing for the past two weeks. Suspecting that the dead woman might be Nandini, police started looking for her friend, Lakshya, with whom she had been living with near LNJP hospital, to identify the body,” said an officer familiar with the probe.

“Police managed to trace the friend. When he was asked to identify the body, he said it was not Nandini. When they asked him about Nandini’s whereabouts, he tried to mislead police saying she had left him and gone home. After sustained questioning, Lakshya confessed that he had strangled her and dumped the body in Gurgaon’s Sadar Bazaar. The accused has been detained and we are coordinating with Gurgaon police to verify all the facts,” added the officer.

A police officer at Sadar Bazaar police station said, “We did find the body of a woman, who is yet to be identified, at Hero Honda Chowk on April 18. She seemed to be around 22 years old, and was dressed in grey pants and a red and white shirt. No one has come forward to claim the body yet… Delhi Police are yet to contact us.” On May 14, police said the homeless woman was found inside a park near Shanti Van. According to police, she had head injuries inflicted with a stone. Police sources suspected the woman may have been raped and killed by a group of men. Police suspect the accused spotted the woman alone and tried to rape her, and that she put up a fight.

