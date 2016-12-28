President Mukherjee accepts Jung’s resignation, Anil Baijal to be next Delhi L-G

President Pranab Mukherjee accepted Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung’s resignation today . (PTI Photo by Subhav Shukla) President Pranab Mukherjee accepted Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung’s resignation today . (PTI Photo by Subhav Shukla)

President Mukherjee on Wednesday accepted Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung’s resignation days after he sprang a surprise by stepping down from the post. As per news agency ANI, Anil Baijal’s name has been proposed for the post. A 1969 batch IAS officer, Baijal had served as Union Home Secretary under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government besides holding key positions in other ministries. 70-year-old Baijal, whose appointment papers have been sent to President Pranab Mukherjee for his approval, had retired from service in 2006 as Secretary, Urban Development Ministry. He is a former vice chairman of Delhi Development Authority.

Jung, last week, had indicated his unhappiness with the Aam Aadmi Party government, adding that he had ‘distinct disagreements’ with them. According to sources close to Najeeb Jung, the governor was ‘sad and fed up’ with the manner in which the AAP government was attacking him persistently.

I welcome Shri #AnilBaijal as the Lt.Governor of Delhi. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) December 28, 2016

L-G had also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week at his South Block office for more than an hour and later praised him as a ‘visionary’ who wants to take minorities along. He had told the The Indian Express that he is “completely convinced” of the Prime Minister’s “secular values as far as Hindu-Muslim relations are concerned”.

ALSO READ: Jung hails PM Modi: Visionary, he will take minorities along

“I believe he wants to take the minorities along,” Jung said. He said that it was his third resignation offer but he had continued earlier because the Prime Minister had asked him to carry on. He said he will not re-consider his decision this time.

Meanwhile, Jung swiftly rejected suggestions of any political pressure from the Centre, saying he never received so much “cooperation and guidance” from anybody other than Modi in his 35-year tenure as an administrator. “I have not felt any pressure from the Centre… And I have had distinct disagreements with the Government of National Capital Territory (GNCTD).”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd