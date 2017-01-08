Delhi LG takes stock of cleanliness, appoints SDMC commissioner as nodal officer

New Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said keeping the city and its public spaces clean and ensuring organised parking will be amongst his high priorities. (Source: PTI Photo/File) New Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said keeping the city and its public spaces clean and ensuring organised parking will be amongst his high priorities. (Source: PTI Photo/File)

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Sunday took stock of cleanliness efforts in South Delhi’s Saket area on ground and appointed SDMC commissioner as the nodal officer for coordination among various agencies for sanitation in the city, even as he vowed to conduct more regular inspections. This comes at a time when thousands of sanitation workers of EDMC have gone on an indefinite strike, demanding payment of their salaries, due for three months (October-December).

Baijal said keeping the city and its public spaces clean and ensuring organised parking will be amongst his high priorities. The LG’s inspection, a first by him after assuming office, is considered to be a part of strict implementation of the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ in Delhi. Baijal conducted inspection at Saket area with senior officers from police, municipal corporations and Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

“Inspected Saket area with MCD, police and DDA today for ground reality check of cleanliness efforts..Comm South MCD to be the Nodal Officer for coordination amongst agencies..Regular inspections to continue (sic),” Baijal said in a series of tweets.

After taking charge as the Lt Governor, 70-year-old Baijal had said, he would put his best efforts on improving law and order situation, women’s safety, traffic congestion, besides strengthening infrastructure and civic amenities in the city.

“Delhi is a megapolis which has several problems like women safety, law and order, huge population, infrastructure, civic agencies and congestion. We all know about these problems. We will work with elected government to solve them,” he had said.

Hitting out at BJP leaders of East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain had yesterday alleged that “corruption in the BJP-ruled civic body is the main reason behind its poor financial health.”