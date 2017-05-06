Delhi LG Anil Baijal wants improved dengue fight

Emphasising the need for a strong and effective awareness campaign against vector-borne diseases in the capital, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal Friday directed officials of civic bodies and various departments to begin campaigning soon and ensure that adequate drugs and diagnostic kits are in place.

Sources said Baijal’s order comes after the CAG report, released last month, pulled up the Delhi government for not doing enough to contain the outbreak of dengue and chikungunya.

The CAG report had said the government spent Rs 10.04 crore on awareness campaigns and that ads were released between September and November — after the outbreak — which defeated the objective. According to sources, Baijal said such a waste of money will not be allowed this time. He also directed officials to use methods such as WhatsApp to spread awareness.

