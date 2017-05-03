Delhi: LG Anil Baijal seeks report from AAP govt on dismantling of BRT corridor

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has asked Delhi government for a detailed report on the dismantling of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor built by the erstwhile Congress government at a cost of Rs 180 crore. The L-G’s office sent a note to the transport commissioner, asking whether the AAP government had followed established procedures in dismantling the BRT corridor, sources said. “The L-G’s office has asked for a detailed report on the matter,” said a source.

The move comes after Deputy CM and Law Minister Manish Sisodia directed the law department to place all files and instructions that they receive from Baijal before him or his office. Sisodia has also instructed them to ensure that “no legal advice” be “given without the approval of the Law Minister”. While government officials refused to officially comment on the issue, one maintained that the situation could potentially break the calm between the L-G’s office and the AAP government.

In January last year, Sisodia had launched the process of dismantling the BRT corridor — a key Assembly poll promise of the AAP. In July 2016, Delhi’s anti-corruption branch conducted raids on offices of the PWD and transport department, after the BJP alleged that the dismantling process was punctuated by irregularities.

