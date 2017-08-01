Delhi LG Anil Baijal forms panel for disposal of land acquisition disputes

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal. (PTI Photo, File) Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal. (PTI Photo, File)

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday constituted a ‘Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Authority’ to expedite disposal of disputes related to land acquisition. The move will pave the way for timely execution of the government’s projects in the national capital and also ensure compensation, rehabilitation and resettlement of people affected due to land acquisition.

The Land and Building department of the Delhi government has issued a notification regarding setting up of the new authority on land acquisition.

“The Lt Governor is pleased to constitute the ‘Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Authority’ for the purpose of providing speedy disposal of disputes related to land acquisition, compensation, rehabilitation and resettlement of the affected persons due to acquisition of land,” the notification stated.

Land acquisition often creates hurdles in executing many projects in the city.

For instance, Phase III of the Barapullah flyover, connecting Sarai Kale Khan in south Delhi to Mayur Vihar in east Delhi, will miss its deadline due to hurdles in land acquisition, an official said.

Officials said a few farmers are demanding around Rs 7 crore per acre of their land to be used for the project, which is “unreasonable”.

