Delhi: Left-wing groups protest hike in metro fares

Left-wing groups today protested outside the Delhi Metro Rail Corportaion office at Jantar Mantar here demanding a roll back of the hike in fares.

“There is mayhem among people because of the hike. The government has to revoke the hike. And also publicise the report of Fare Fixation Committee that recommended it,” said Prashant Mukherjee, Delhi unit president of SFI. On May 10, the DMRC hiked its fares based on the recommendations of a three-member Fare Fixation Committee.

“There is a fare hike of 66 per cent. A common man has to shell out around Rs 4,000 per month alone for travel which is too high,” Mukherjee said. When their case was not attended to by any official, the protesters, including members of All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), tried to enter the office seeking an explanation.

They also raised a long-pending demand for issuance of concessional passes for students who travel on a regular basis. “We are planning to organise another protest on 22nd of this month in Barakhamba Road’s DMRC office,” Mukherjee said.

