Delhi: Leader of Opposition levels allegations, marshalled out

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta (File Photo) BJP MLA Vijender Gupta (File Photo)

About 20 minutes after the one-day special Delhi Assembly session started on Tuesday afternoon, Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Vijender Gupta was ushered out of the House by marshals, yet again.

Last year, on two occasions, Gupta had been marshalled out from the Assembly on the directions of the Speaker.

As soon as the special session began, Gupta raised the issue of a land deal allegedly involving Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health and PWD Minister Satyendar Jain.

As the Speaker did not allow Gupta to speak on the issue, newly elected BJP MLA Manjinder Sirsa joined Gupta in raising the issue.

Even as Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel asked them to let proceedings of the House begin, his requests remained unheard. At 2.22 pm, Goel said, “Please leave from today’s Assembly’s proceedings”. Minutes later, marshals escorted Gupta out of the House.

Sitting outside the House in protest, Gupta said, “I was asked to leave the House for raising a case of corruption. It seems that the AAP government does not believe in democracy.” He further maintained that the alleged land deal was likely to be associated with sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra’s charges against the CM.

In November last year, Gupta had allegedly created “hindrance” during CM Arvind Kejriwal’s address in the House. In June 2015, while demanding replies on former Law Minister Jitendra Tomar’s degree, Gupta had to be dragged out of the House.

