Delhi: Law will change to bring sewer, water lines home

TO ALLOW the agency to install household connections for water and sewer in the capital, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Act, 1998, is likely to be modified in an upcoming Assembly session. The decision was taken at a DJB meeting held by the newly appointed water minister Rajendra Pal Gautam Thursday. Presently, the DJB Act maintains that “after obtaining the sanction for water connection from the Board, the delivery pipe shall be laid by the consumer through a licenced plumber at his own cost”.

The present rules for installation of household pipes for sewerage too stipulate that the cost be borne by consumers.

Officials Thursday explained, “For example, eastern Delhi has 100 per cent sewerage connection. In spite of that, in many areas, we have found that household waste still ends up in stormwater drains. This is because consumers aren’t too keen to spend money.”

Officials, however, said that no decision has been taken yet as “to whether the cost of new pipes and its installation will be borne by the Delhi government or the customer”.

A DJB official said, “The water quality supplied by the DJB is very clean. However, because of improper installation of these pipes, the water gets contaminated on the way to households.”

Gautam said, “The effort is to ensure that every one in Delhi has access to clean and clear drinking water. Everyone in the government is committed to ensure this.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App