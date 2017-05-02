Delhi late-night shootout: From cable business to criminal on the run

Sonu, the main accused. Sonu, the main accused.

For the last seven years, Satyawan alias Sonu Dariyapur’s name always figured in the Delhi Police’s list of top 10 wanted criminals. He is also the main suspect in Sunday’s shootout that left three men, including the husband of his cousin, dead.

Sonu, who hails from Bawana’s Daryapur Kalan village, is wanted in cases of robbery, extortion, murder, and carries a reward of Rs 1 lakh.

Police believe he is hiding in Nepal. Before 2006, police said Sonu was running a property and cable operator business along with his brother, Anil. The victim, Bhupendra Sehrawat alias Monu Dariyapur, and Sonu were childhood friends.

Trouble between the two started when Monu said he wanted to marry Sonu’s cousin, Raj Rani. Sonu did not approve of their relationship as they belonged to the same ‘gotra’. “On October 9, 2006, Monu received a call from Rani’s mother. She told him her sons were planning to kill Rani and asked him to take her somewhere safe. Monu, along with his friends rushed to Sonu’s house where they found Rani being assaulted by her brothers,” police sources said.

“Monu managed to rescue her and they fled the spot. The brothers gave chase and intercepted them near Punjabi Bagh, where they opened fire. The couple survived, but one of his friends died,” an officer said.

A few years later, Sonu allegedly killed Monu’s elder brother near Mitraon village. Later that year, Sonu was arrested from Keshavpuram. “But he jumped parole in 2009, and has been on the run since. He started running an extortion racket in northwest Delhi,” sources said.

Sources said that Monu became a police informer after Sonu told the village that he would “eliminate” him and his wife.

