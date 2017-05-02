Delhi late-night shootout: Cop among three dead, police suspect decade-old personal rivalry

The bodies of the victims being taken away, Monday. Praveen Khanna The bodies of the victims being taken away, Monday. Praveen Khanna

In what appears to be a fallout of personal rivalry, three people, including a personal security officer (PSO), were shot dead and one injured in Paschim Vihar. The incident took place around 11 pm Sunday when the victims, Bhupendra Sehrawat, Arun Shetty and Delhi Police ASI Vijay Singh, were sitting inside a vehicle near National Market.

Police said unidentified assailants on two bikes and a car approached the vehicle and pumped over 40 bullets into the victims. Constable Kuldeep, who had also been assigned to Sehrawat’s security detail, was injured in the attack.

Sehrawat, who also goes by the name Monu Dariyapur, was provided police security in 2010 after his brother Brajesh was shot dead. According to police sources, the killings of Monu and his brother could be over the former’s decision to marry the cousin of dreaded criminal, Satyawan alias Sonu Dariyapur.

Sources told The Indian Express that Monu and Sonu used to be friends till 2006, when the former expressed his desire to marry Sonu’s cousin, Raj Rani. Sonu did not approve and warned the two of dire consequences if they got married.

When the two did not pay heed to his threats, they were attacked in Punjabi Bagh on October 9, 2006. While Monu sustained seven bullet injuries, Rani sustained three. Both survived. The two got married the following year.

According to sources, police believe Sunday’s brutal murders could be the handiwork of Sonu, who has been absconding for the last nine years and has a Rs 1 lakh reward on his head.

Based on Kuldeep’s statement, an FIR has been registered under IPC sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention), and under the Arms Act at Mianwali Nagar police station.

DCP (outer) M N Tiwari confirmed that they were exploring the rivalry between Sonu and Monu. He said Monu was in the driver’s seat and his friend was sitting beside him. Both PSOs were in the back. “ASI Singh tried to get out of the car, but couldn’t. His body was found two feet away from the car,” he said.

The vehicle had at least 10 bullet holes. An empty bottle of whisky, two books and some food were found inside.

Tiwari added that “9 mm bullets — fired from a pistol or rifle — were recovered from the bodies of the victims”. Hospital sources said the ASI received around 10 bullet injuries, while Monu received at least 15.

ASI Singh had been promoted in January and had been Monu’s PSO for the last two-and-a-half months. Constable Kuldeep had joined as a PSO 15 days ago. The Special Cell will investigate the incident.

Monu’s lawyer, Vishal Chopra, claimed that his client had sent him a text on April 2, expressing his displeasure over the removal of the security detail assigned to his father, and had asked him to pursue the same in court.

