Delhi: Last Mercedes hit-and-run unsolved, another hits labourer, drives off 

In less than 48 hours after a Mercedes hit a 17-year-old boy in outer Delhi, killing him on the spot, another Mercedes hit a 50-year-old labourer from the rear in south Delhi’s Moti Bagh Chowk. Police said the labourer, Dasrath Yadav, fell about 20 metres away. He has been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. Police are yet to trace the car or its driver.

The incident took place around 5 pm when the car, with an Uttar Pradesh registration number, hit the labourer who was returning from work. “A PCR call was received at 5.05 pm at South Campus police station. The vehicle sped away from the spot. The labourer has been admitted to a hospital and is unfit to give a statement. A case was registered on the complaint of ASI Shashi Bhushan, ZO, Traffic,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chinmoy Biswal. Police sources said the

Mercedes was driving in a “zig zag fashion” when it hit the labourer. “The labourer’s head was bleeding and he sustained fractures in his hands and legs,” said police. The Mercedes driver who killed 17-year-old Atul Arora in outer Delhi a day earlier is also yet to be traced, police said. Police sources said they have issued notices to all Mercedes service stations in and around Delhi to reach out to them in case any car is brought in for repair.