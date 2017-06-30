Delhi landlord held for raping mentally challenged girl for a week

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 10-year-old mentally challenged girl for almost a week at outer Delhi’s Mianwali Nagar, the police said today.

The accused was the owner of the house in which the victim stayed with her family members as tenants, they added.

The incident was reported to the police yesterday.

The brother of the girl caught the accused forcing himself on his sister and informed the police.

There was a change in the behaviour of the mentally-challenged girl of late, the family members told the police.

When her brother returned home yesterday, the girl was not there. He sensed something fishy after his calls to the accused went unanswered.

Subsequently, the brother of the victim went to the accused’s room and saw him attempting to sexually assault his sister, the police said.

The victim was being counselled, they added.

